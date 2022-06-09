Kluber (3-2) allowed three earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five across five innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Kluber was handed a five-run lead within the first three innings and took advantage to earn the win. Despite giving up three runs, he wasn't hit particularly hard, as Tyler O'Neill registered the only extra-base hit against Kluber with a solo home run in the fourth inning. Kluber has allowed three or fewer earned runs in five consecutive starts, which has helped him maintain a 3.88 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 51:9 K:BB across 55.2 innings on the season.