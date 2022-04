Kluber (1-1) picked up the win in Friday's 6-1 victory over the Twins, allowing one run on one hit over six innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The right-hander fired an efficient 71 pitches (48 strikes) before exiting the game with his first win and first quality start of the season. Kluber isn't the ace he was at his peak in Cleveland, but the 36-year-old has had a solid start to 2022, posting a 3.05 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB through 20.2 innings.