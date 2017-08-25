Espinosa was signed by the Rays prior to Friday's game against the Cardinals, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Espinosa will provide versatility among the infield for Tampa Bay as he figures to man a wide range of positions off the bench with his new club. The 30-year-old was recently released by the Mariners on Sunday, and Tampa Bay marks his third different major-league home this season after beginning 2017 with the Angels. During 85 games, Espinosa has slashed .164/.237/.279 with six home runs and 31 RBI this year.