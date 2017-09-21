Espinosa was outrighted from the Rays' 40-man roster Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Espinosa was recently designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for the impending return of Xavier Cedeno (forearm) from the 60-day DL. He appeared in just eight games during his brief time with the Rays, hitting a middling .273/.333/.273 with a poor 46 percent strikeout rate.