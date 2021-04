The Rays claimed Grullon off waivers from the Reds on Tuesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Though Grullon will tentatively replace reliever Chaz Roe (shoulder) on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster, he'll presumably be optioned to the Rays' alternate training site since the team already has three catchers on the active roster. Grullon has previously seen action at the big-league level with the Phillies and Red Sox, appearing in five games in total between the past two seasons.