Rays' Griffin Jax: Captures fifth win of 2026

Jax (5-6) earned the win against the Mariners on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out three across five innings.

Jax's three punchouts were his lowest in a game since May 13 against the Blue Jays (one). However, the right-hander limited the Mariners to just one run and needed only 69 pitches (41 strikes) to get through five innings en route to his fourth win in his last five starts. Jax enters the All-Star break with a 3.47 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 71:25 K:BB across 70 innings (25 games, 14 starts).