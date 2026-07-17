Rays' Griffin Jax: Hammered coming out of break

Jax (5-7) took the loss in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, coughing up seven runs on eight hits and one walk over five-plus innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander didn't get any help from his offense in a 10-0 rout, but Jax's efforts to keep the game close unraveled in the sixth inning when he led off the frame by hitting Caleb Durbin with a pitch, and then watched the next three Boston batters reach base before he got the hook. Jax tossed 55 of 85 pitches for strikes in his worst outing of the season, and it's the first time since June 1 he's been tagged for more than three runs. He'll take a 4.08 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 77:26 K:BB through 75 innings into his next start, which lines up to come on the road next week in Toronto.