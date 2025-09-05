Jax will serve as the opener in Friday's game against the Guardians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jax has worked primarily in high-leverage spots all season, and that has continued since he joined the Rays at the trade deadline. However, he's struggled to a 7.20 ERA and 1.80 WHIP across 10 innings with Tampa Bay, so this could be a way for him to reset. Jax will likely only work one inning before turning things over to Ian Seymour.