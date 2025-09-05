default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jax will serve as the opener in Friday's game against the Guardians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jax has worked primarily in high-leverage spots all season, and that has continued since he joined the Rays at the trade deadline. However, he's struggled to a 7.20 ERA and 1.80 WHIP across 10 innings with Tampa Bay, so this could be a way for him to reset. Jax will likely only work one inning before turning things over to Ian Seymour.

More News