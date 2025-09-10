Jax will serve as the Rays' opener in Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

With Ryan Pepiot unavailable for his scheduled start Wednesday due to fatigue, the Rays will turn to Jax to kick things off in what figures to be a bullpen game. The 30-year-old right-hander has given up eight earned runs in just 12 innings since joining the Rays and isn't expected to pitch past the first inning during what will be his second opening assignment in seven days.