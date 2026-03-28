Jax (0-1) blew the save and took the loss Saturday as the Rays were downed by the Cardinals 6-5 in 10 innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk in one-third of an inning.

After blowing the save in Tampa Bay's opener Thursday, Jax was called upon again to protect a one-run lead in the bottom of the 10th, but he instead served up a walk-off single to rookie JJ Wetherholt after a walk and a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners. Jax came into the season expected to be the primary closer for the Rays despite the fact that he didn't record a save in 2025, but those plans could be changing quickly. Left-hander Garrett Cleavinger could be the next man up with Edwin Uceta (shoulder) on the shelf, but Bryan Baker -- who struck out two in a perfect ninth Saturday to get the game to extra innings -- might also be in the mix if manager Kevin Cash wants a righty instead.