Jax allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out three over four innings in a no-decision versus the Red Sox on Thursday.

Jax stretched out to four innings and 59 pitches (38 strikes) as he continues to build up to being a rotation option. This was his first time allowing runs in an appearance he's started this year, and he's added a 7:3 K:BB across nine innings over his three starts. Jax has a 5.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 17:10 K:BB across 14 appearances spanning 18 innings overall. The right-hander is still at least two outings away from approaching a full starter's workload, and it could be longer if the Rays are cautious with him. Jax is tentatively projected for a road start versus the Blue Jays his next time out.