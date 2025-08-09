Jax (1-6) allowed three earned runs on three hits while striking out one across one inning to take the loss Friday against the Mariners.

This marked Jax's fourth appearance since being dealt to the Rays, and the second in which he's allowed at least one earned run. He entered the game in the eighth inning with a two-run lead, but he allowed a pair of singles before serving up a three-run home run to Cal Raleigh. Jax now has an inflated 4.93 ERA on the season, but his 76:15 K:BB in 49.1 innings is indicative of how dominant he's been for long stretches of the campaign.