Faria allowed two earned runs on five hits over three innings in the Rays' loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

The outing marked Faria's return to the big leagues following an Aug. 15 demotion. The right-hander performed well with Triple-A Durham before his Tuesday recall, but some of the issues that had led to struggles earlier in the season resurfaced Wednesday. Faria could see his role vary for what remains of the regular season, as both spot starts and relief appearances are very much within the range of possibility.