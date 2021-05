Choi was activated from the injured list Saturday, but he is not in the starting lineup, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Choi will be activated from the injured list for the first time this season, though he'll have to wait for his first start. That is likely to come Sunday with right-hander Marcus Stroman projected to be on the mound for the Mets. Yandy Diaz is starting at first base and batting third for the Rays on Saturday.