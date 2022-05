Choi (elbow) will be activated from the injured list for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He did well in an extended spring training game Friday and will fly to Seattle on Saturday to join the big-league club. With the Rays set to face righty Chris Flexen on Sunday, it's a good spot to get the lefty-hitting Choi back in the mix. He is hitting .357 with two home runs, a 20.8 BB% and a 32.1 K% in 15 games this season.