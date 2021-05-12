Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Choi wasn't activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday after experiencing a "little bit" of renewed soreness in his surgically repaired right knee, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Choi was lifted from his rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham to receive a re-evaluation and further treatment in Tampa Bay, but Cash noted that the 29-year-old isn't believed to be dealing with any sort of setback. That said, the next steps for Choi remain unclear, as the Rays will likely wait and see how he responds to treatment before determining whether he'll be an option during the team's upcoming series with the Mets this weekend.