Choi went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI in a win over the Angels on Saturday.

The first baseman drove in Randy Arozarena with a fifth-inning single and added another RBI in the seventh with a double that once again plated Arozarena. It was the first four-hit effort of the season for Choi, who is slashing .272/.392/.407 with two home runs and 13 RBI across 97 plate appearances.