Choi is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 2 of the Rays' wild-card series with the Blue Jays, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The hamstring injury that sidelined Choi for the final two weeks of the regular season no longer looks to be a major concern, as he was included on the Rays' postseason roster and came off the bench in Tuesday's 3-1 win to make an appearance as a pinch-hitter. His absence from the lineup Wednesday is likely a result of the Blue Jays bringing a lefty (Hyun-Jin Ryu) to the hill.