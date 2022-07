Choi is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Choi typically finds himself on the bench against left-handed pitchers, but he'll take a seat Tuesday with a righty (Nick Pivetta) on the mound. Harold Ramirez will serve as the Rays' designated hitter and Isaac Paredes will man first base as Choi sits after going 3-for-13 with a solo home run, a double and a walk while starting in each of the previous three contests.