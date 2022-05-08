The Rays reinstated Choi (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He'll start at first base and serve as the Rays' cleanup hitter in the team's series finale in Seattle, according to Topkin.

Infielder Isaac Paredes was sent to Triple-A Durham to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for Choi, who returns after a minimum-length stay on the IL due to loose bodies in his right elbow. Considering that Choi bats from the left side of the plate and isn't forced to do much throwing with his right arm given that he serves as either a first baseman or designated hitter, the injury shouldn't be anything that's too worrisome moving forward. With Choi back in the fold, Yandy Diaz is expected to move across the diamond to see most of his work at third base, which will likely result in Taylor Walls losing out on at-bats.