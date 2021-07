Choi went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and two runs in a win over the Yankees on Thursday.

Choi helped pile on the runs late, slugging his seventh homer of the season with Brandon Lowe aboard in the sixth to extend the Rays' lead to 12-0 at the time. The veteran is closing out July on a heater, as he's now posted a .321/.406/.714 slash line with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over his last eight games.