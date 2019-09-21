Choi went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 5-4 win over the Red Sox.

Choi doubled home a run in the eighth inning, and the Rays would ultimately walk it off in the bottom of the 11th. The 28-year-old first baseman is slashing .260/.365/.441 with 16 homers and 58 RBI over 121 games this season.