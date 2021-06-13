Manager Kevin Cash said Sunday that Choi's (groin) two games at extended spring training went "really well" and that the first baseman will be further evaluated Sunday before potentially being activated Monday in Chicago, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

While Cash didn't explicitly say that Choi will be reinstated for the series against the White Sox, things appear to be trending in that direction. Choi has been on the shelf since suffering a left groin strain June 2, but could return after barely eclipsing the minimum stay on the IL.