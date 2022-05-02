Rays manager Kevin Cash said Choi (elbow) took swings in the batting cage Saturday prior to being placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Steve Carney of MLB.com reports.

Though Choi was deactivated Sunday, the move is retroactive to Thursday, making him eligible to return from the IL in as little as a week. The Rays aren't ruling out the possibility of that happening, as Choi is already said to be showing improvement following Saturday's hitting session. According to Joey Johnston of the Tampa Bay Times, Cash added that he expects Choi to join the team for its upcoming West Coast road trip, which runs from Monday through May 11 and includes stops in Oakland, Seattle and Anaheim.