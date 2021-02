Choi didn't work out with the Rays on Saturday due to a sore right knee, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manager Kevin Cash said that Choi's knee issue likely stemmed from "over work" during the first few days of camp, and he'll be limited in the near future. He won't be able to play in Sunday's Grapefruit League opener, but Cash said that he should be fine in the coming days.