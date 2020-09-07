Choi pinch hit for Hunter Renfroe in the 10th inning of Sunday's win against the Marlins and laced a game-tying RBI double in his one at-bat.

Choi's timely two-bagger brought home Joey Wendle to knot the score at 4-4 after Matt Joyce had singled home Lewis Brinson in the top of the 10th to give Miami a temporary one-run lead. Choi opened September in a brief 0-for-7 skid over his first two games, but he's bounced back with a pair of doubles, a walk and Sunday's clutch RBI in his subsequent pair of contests.