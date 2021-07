Choi went 1-for-3 with a walk and three RBI in Friday's 7-1 win over the Blue Jays.

A bases-loaded hit by pitch in the fourth inning and a two-run single in the sixth accounted for Choi's production. The 30-year-old is on a tear with the All-Star break approaching, slashing .345/.457/.517 over his last nine games with a homer and eight RBI.