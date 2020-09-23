Choi (hamstring) took between five and seven at-bats against live pitching before Tuesday's game but did minimal running, the Associated Press reports.

Manager Kevin Cash reported Choi is still feeling soreness in his left hamstring, and it's possible a decision on his roster status for the first round of the postseason comes down to the wire. Choi has been taking plenty of batting practice in recent days and is now 10 days removed from the original occurrence of the strain, but it appears he still has a ways to go before regaining full mobility.