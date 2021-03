Rays manager Kevin Cash said Saturday that Choi (knee) will be shut down for 7-to-10 days, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Choi has dealt with right knee soreness throughout most of spring training and was checked out by a team doctor Saturday. Cash reiterated that he isn't overly concerned about the injury, but he said that the team should have a better idea after his week of rest as to whether his absence will impact his availability for Opening Day.