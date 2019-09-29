Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Feeling better
Choi (foot) was walking with less of a limp Saturday and could be available in some capacity Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Choi is being treated with an abundance of caution as he continues to deal with a bone bruise in his foot. With the Rays having failed to clinch home-field advantage for the American League Wild Card Game by virtue of their loss and an Athletics win Saturday, Choi seems likely to remain on the bench for Sunday's finale in the hopes of having him available for the one-game playoff.
