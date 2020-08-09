site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Gets breather
RotoWire Staff
Choi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Choi will get a break after starting each of the Rays' last three games, including both ends of Saturday's doubleheader. Mike Brosseau will cover first base in Choi's stead.
