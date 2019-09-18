Play

Choi went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers.

Choi's lone hit in the game was a solo homer to right field in the sixth inning that temporarily knotted the score. The 28-year-old has been given the most major-league playing time in his career this season, seeing action in 119 games and compiling a .259/.365/.441 slash line along with 16 homers and 55 RBI.

