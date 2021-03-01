Choi (knee) fielded groundballs and took batting practice before Sunday's Grapefruit League opener, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Choi sat out Saturday's workout with right knee soreness, so Sunday's activity level was a welcome sight. The first baseman will have a chance to make his Grapefruit League debut Monday against the Twins, and how his knee responds to Sunday's activity level will play a pivotal role in the decision on whether Choi at least fills a designated hitter role or suits up at all.