Choi went 1-for-4 with a home run, walk and two RBI Sunday against the Rays.

Choi worked on his ability to switch-hit during summer camp with the hopes of staying in the lineup against left-handed pitchers. That work paid off in the sixth inning, when Choi took southpaw Anthony Kay deep during his second major-league at-bat as a right-handed hitter. While a unique story and display of skill, this development could be particularly noteworthy if Choi is allowed to face more lefties throughout the season, in turn increasing his playing time.