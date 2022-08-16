site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Idle versus lefty
RotoWire Staff
Choi is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
With southpaw Nestor Cortes on the hill for New York, the lefty-hitting Choi will bow out of the starting nine. Isaac Paredes will spell Choi at first base Tuesday.
