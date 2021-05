Choi (knee) will lead off and serve as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Royals, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Choi left Monday's game against the Blue Jays with a sore right knee, an issue which could have been a worrisome one given that he had surgery on the same knee in late March. The Rays said after the game that he wasn't expected to miss time, however, and that's indeed the case, as he's back in the lineup without missing a single start.