Choi went 2-for-4 with a double, a three-run home run and two runs overall in a win over the Red Sox on Monday.

Choi's 412-foot shot to center in the fourth with Austin Meadows and Travis d'Arnaud aboard put a significant dent into a 4-0 deficit. The Korean slugger is hitting just .214 in September, but he's remained a viable contributor with 14 walks and eight extra-base hits (out of 12 total), the latter helping lead to an impressive 12 RBI during the month.