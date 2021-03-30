Choi is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic right knee surgery Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
An official timeline for his return likely won't be announced until surgery is completed, but the Rays are planning on Choi being sidelined for around 3-to-5 weeks, per Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network. Choi has been dealing with soreness and inflammation in his right knee since the beginning of camp, and after a pair of cortisone injections failed to fully resolve the discomfort, he'll now have to get a cleanup procedure. While Choi is on the mend, the Rays are expected to lean primarily on a platoon of Yoshi Tsutsugo and Yandy Diaz at first base, with Mike Brosseau also potentially factoring in at the position.