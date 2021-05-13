Manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that Choi is "not quite ready" to return from the 10-day injured list while he continues to manage soreness in his surgically repaired right knee, but the Rays remain hopeful that he won't require another rehab stint at Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After being pulled off his rehab assignment Wednesday, Choi rejoined the Rays to receive further treatment. While Choi was able to take part in batting practice Thursday, the Rays will continue to evaluate him on a day-to-day basis before the team determines his next step. Choi should factor into the mix at first base or designated hitter whenever he's ultimately activated.