Choi (shoulder) is starting at first base and batting leadoff Friday against the Orioles, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The 29-year-old was out of the lineup the past two days with right shoulder soreness, though he did collect an RBI single off the bench Thursday. Choi is 3-for-16 with a home run, a double, three runs scored and four RBI in six games this season.