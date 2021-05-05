Choi (knee) went 0-for-2 with a sacrifice fly while starting at first base in a rehab game Tuesday with Triple-A Durham.

Choi was making his first game appearance since early March during spring training after he spent the better part of the last month and a half recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery. The 29-year-old is expected to play in several more games at Triple-A to get his timing right at the plate, but if he avoids any setbacks with his right knee, he could return from the 10-day injured list at some point next week. Choi would likely settle into a large-side platoon role at first base or designated hitter.