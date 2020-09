Choi (hamstring) will be on the Rays' playoff roster, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Choi has been out since Sept. 12 with a hamstring strain, but he'd been working out and participating in simulated games over the past few days and appeared to be on track for a return. He didn't have the best of seasons before the injury, hitting .230/.331/.410 in 145 plate appearances, but he should still fill a fairly significant role for the Rays in the postseason.