Choi (elbow) served as the designated hitter in an extended spring training game Thursday and will play first base Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Choi was confident that he would need only a short stint on the injured list, and his quick progress provides evidence of that. He is expected to rejoin the Rays at some point on the team's West Coast road trip, which ends on May 11. Yandy Diaz has been the primary first baseman in Choi's absence.