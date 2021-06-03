Choi (groin) wasn't feeling much better during the day Thursday and the team will know more about his status in the coming days, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The hope was that after getting some treatment he could be available as a pinch hitter in Thursday's game against the Yankees, but it doesn't sound like that was the case. Manager Kevin Cash said the team might know more later in the evening or Friday. In the meantime, Yandy Diaz should handle the bulk of the work at first base.