Choi plans to focus on exclusively hitting from the left side this coming season after experimenting with switch-hitting during the 2020 campaign, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The South Korean veteran saw all three components of his slash line decline in 2020, so he'll look to return to the form that helped him to a career-high 19 home runs and 63 RBI in 2019, a season during which he solely hit left-handed. Choi reports that he engaged in more heavy lifting than usual this winter since COVID-19 protocols in his native South Korea prevented him from taking any indoor fitness classes during the early part of the offseason.