Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Not in Game 4 lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Choi will sit for Game 4 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The Rays will load up on righties with southpaw Julio Urias on the mound, just as they did in Game 1 against Clayton Kershaw. Yandy Diaz gets the start at first base in Choi's absence.
