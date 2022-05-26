site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Not starting against lefty
RotoWire Staff
May 26, 2022
Choi isn't starting Thursday against the Yankees.
Choi has started exclusively against right-handed pitchers this year, and he'll get a breather with southpaw Nestor Cortes on the mound Thursday. Wander Franco will serve as the designated hitter while Harold Ramirez enters the lineup at first base.
