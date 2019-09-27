Play

Choi (foot) is out of the lineup for Friday's game at Toronto.

Choi fouled a ball off hit foot during Wednesday's contest and will miss at least one contest as a result. The 28-year-old had X-rays come back negative after exiting the game, and it remains unclear whether he's expected to be available this weekend. Nate Lowe receives the start at first base in his place Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories