Choi is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Choi returned from a groin injury Monday, going 0-for-2 with a pair of walks. He won't be asked to start two games in a row right away, though he likely would have found himself on the bench regardless of the injury given the matchup against southpaw Dallas Keuchel. Yandy Diaz will handle first base in his absence.