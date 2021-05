Choi went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and three walks in a win over the Orioles on Thursday.

Choi has gotten his 2021 season off to an incandescent start, hitting safely in all four games while going 7-for-13 with a double, a home run, six RBI and four walks. The 30-year-old's torrid pace will naturally slow some as the sample grows, but Choi's encouraging start is a reward for fantasy managers that patiently waited matters out while he overcame a knee injury.